iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $277.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.84 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

