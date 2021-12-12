iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

