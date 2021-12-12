J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.24%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.