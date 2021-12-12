J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,889.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

