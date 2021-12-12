J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 86.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -293.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

