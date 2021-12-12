J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Amundi acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

