J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.62 Million Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LCID. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 36.75.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 37.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 37.96. Lucid Group Inc has a 12-month low of 9.90 and a 12-month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

