Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 46.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $36.83 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

