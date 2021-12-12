Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000.

IYK opened at $191.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.34. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $163.04 and a 1 year high of $191.73.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

