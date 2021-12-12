Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 22.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 14.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

