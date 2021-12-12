Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 685,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 815.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.