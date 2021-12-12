Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 56,096 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,096 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 220.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 111,630 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 712.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.