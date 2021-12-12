Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

