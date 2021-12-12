Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 14,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

