Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $194.56 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

