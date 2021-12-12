Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.74 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

