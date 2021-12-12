Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.37 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $797.89 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $810.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

