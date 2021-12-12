Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

