Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

