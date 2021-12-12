Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 208 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Xilinx by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $217.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.45.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.