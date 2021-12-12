Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 153.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,435,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,508,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,782,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,217,000 after buying an additional 341,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.81 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

