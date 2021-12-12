Jason K. Giordano Sells 3,319 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $53,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.