Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.72. The company had a trading volume of 420,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,708. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

