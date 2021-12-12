Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.85.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.72. The company had a trading volume of 420,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,708. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
