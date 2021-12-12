JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.