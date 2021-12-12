JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 216.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after buying an additional 231,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $231.45 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average of $202.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

