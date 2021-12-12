JJJ Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.63 and its 200 day moving average is $369.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.