JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

