JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $125.80 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

