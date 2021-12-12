JJJ Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

