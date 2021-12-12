John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $44.92

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.92, but opened at $43.64. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 238 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

