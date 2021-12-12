John Sakys Sells 1,758 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total transaction of $570,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $322.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $329.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.71 and its 200 day moving average is $286.27.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

