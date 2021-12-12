Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Trading Up 4.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $101.86 and last traded at $101.86. Approximately 603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 157.6% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

