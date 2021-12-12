JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target to €42.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €52.00 ($58.43) to €42.00 ($47.19) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley lowered Atos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Shares of Atos stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Atos has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

