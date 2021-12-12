JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €58.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($73.37) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.78 ($85.14).

ETR:HEI opened at €59.36 ($66.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €69.82. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($91.06).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

