JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Raised by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,887,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

