JUST Market Cap Hits $476.02 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $476.02 million and approximately $456.90 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.86 or 0.08066669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,823.82 or 1.00231037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002768 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

