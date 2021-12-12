KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 255.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

KALV opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 216.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 809,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 283,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

