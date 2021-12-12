Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,529,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of RSX opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.