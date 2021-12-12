Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Tobam grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

APD stock opened at $295.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average is $285.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.