Karp Capital Management Corp Has $625,000 Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,064 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LC stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

