Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $344,000 in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IART. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $60,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,991 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

IART stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

