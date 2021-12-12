Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 232 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

