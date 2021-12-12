KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 14th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

KBR has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. KBR has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

