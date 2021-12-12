Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.46 ($43.22).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €29.79 ($33.47) on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($113.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

