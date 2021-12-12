Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAH3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.72 ($114.29).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €84.08 ($94.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.40. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €53.18 ($59.75) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($114.61). The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.