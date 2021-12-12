Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,055,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 155,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.