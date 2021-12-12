Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,061 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,744,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,551,000 after purchasing an additional 374,653 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,335.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 280,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,940 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 277.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

