Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $114.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $136.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.