Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU opened at $149.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.94.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

