Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 541 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $149.21 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average is $142.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

